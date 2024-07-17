Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Position in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Free Report) by 61.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,990 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in XPEL were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of XPEL by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of XPEL by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of XPEL by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 13,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of XPEL by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 173,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,350,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of XPEL by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,304,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

XPEL Stock Up 5.0 %

XPEL stock opened at $38.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.84 and a 200 day moving average of $46.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. XPEL, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.75 and a 52 week high of $86.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at XPEL

XPEL ( NASDAQ:XPEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $90.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.08 million. XPEL had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other XPEL news, Director John F. North acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.17 per share, for a total transaction of $96,510.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,213.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XPEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of XPEL in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of XPEL in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs protective films and coatings worldwide. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection film, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary DAP software. It also provides pre-cut film products, merchandise and apparel, ceramic coatings, and tools and accessories.

