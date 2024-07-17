JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,099 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 127.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of JBG SMITH Properties from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

JBGS stock opened at $16.83 on Wednesday. JBG SMITH Properties has a one year low of $12.63 and a one year high of $18.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -50.36%.

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC, most notably National Landing. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

