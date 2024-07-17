Jeffrey Gould Sells 3,220 Shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) Stock

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report) SVP Jeffrey Gould sold 3,220 shares of One Liberty Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $75,509.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 371,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,706,351.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Monday, July 8th, Jeffrey Gould sold 5,813 shares of One Liberty Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $136,314.85.

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Jeffrey Gould sold 9,000 shares of One Liberty Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $207,180.00.

Shares of OLP stock opened at $25.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.55 and a 52 week high of $25.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.81 million, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.35%.

OLP has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of One Liberty Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,770,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,406,000 after purchasing an additional 7,431 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 104,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 30,470 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties during the 4th quarter worth $368,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 123.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. 36.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

