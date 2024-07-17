Jen Hsun Huang Sells 120,000 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total value of $15,603,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,014,995 shares in the company, valued at $10,274,319,799.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jen Hsun Huang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 10th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.10, for a total transaction of $16,092,000.00.

On Monday, July 8th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.60, for a total transaction of $15,432,000.00.

On Friday, July 5th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total transaction of $15,256,800.00.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total value of $14,913,600.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.78, for a total value of $14,733,600.00.

On Friday, June 28th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.04, for a total value of $15,004,800.00.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.88, for a total value of $14,985,600.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total transaction of $14,500,800.00.

On Thursday, June 20th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total transaction of $16,304,400.00.

On Thursday, June 13th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total transaction of $15,448,800.00.

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $126.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.39. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $39.23 and a twelve month high of $140.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 73.90, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.68.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 110.60% and a net margin of 53.40%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This is a positive change from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 2.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $14,606,369,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 54,019.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,866,869 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,352,811,000 after buying an additional 16,835,703 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,335,626 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $192,761,538,000 after buying an additional 8,828,050 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 810.8% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 9,271,440 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,145,394,000 after buying an additional 8,253,495 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 846.4% in the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 7,870,267 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $972,299,000 after acquiring an additional 7,038,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $98.50 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $1,200.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.76.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

