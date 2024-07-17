Jet Protocol Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.82 Million (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 4,049.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.82 million and approximately $1,467.44 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar.

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00011131 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00009472 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64,824.09 or 0.99908085 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001005 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00011890 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00007160 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.43 or 0.00073106 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

JET is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00105063 USD and is up 2,525.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $899.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

