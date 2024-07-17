JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.09% of JetBlue Airways worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 18.2% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 13,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 21.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 486,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 84,766 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 24.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on JBLU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on JetBlue Airways from $6.90 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group began coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

JetBlue Airways Stock Performance

NASDAQ JBLU opened at $6.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54. JetBlue Airways Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $8.96.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.10. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

