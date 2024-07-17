JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Short Interest Up 6.8% in June

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the June 15th total of 2,350,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.
JFrog Stock Up 1.1 %
JFrog stock opened at $37.41 on Wednesday. JFrog has a 12-month low of $21.38 and a 12-month high of $48.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.36 and its 200 day moving average is $37.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -79.60 and a beta of 0.96.
JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). JFrog had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $100.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.63 million. Sell-side analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Activity at JFrog
In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 57,550 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $1,860,016.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,048,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,154,559.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 57,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $1,860,016.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,048,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,154,559.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total transaction of $1,363,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,654,432 shares in the company, valued at $181,383,215.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 257,207 shares of company stock valued at $8,923,464. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of JFrog during the 2nd quarter valued at $604,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of JFrog during the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 6,237 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP raised its holdings in JFrog by 3.1% during the first quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 101,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.
JFrog Company Profile
JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.
