J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Price Target Lowered to $200.00 at Benchmark

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) had its target price cut by Benchmark from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of JJSF stock opened at $165.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.40. J&J Snack Foods has a twelve month low of $133.23 and a twelve month high of $177.71.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $359.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.08 million. J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.71%. J&J Snack Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that J&J Snack Foods will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. J&J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is currently 66.22%.

In other news, VP Robert Cranmer sold 2,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.03, for a total value of $369,104.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,290.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 14,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in J&J Snack Foods by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, SUPERPRETZEL BAVARIAN, NEW YORK PRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY, and BRAUHAUS brands, as well as under the private labels; frozen novelty under the DIPPIN'DOTS, LUIGI'S, WHOLE FRUIT, DOGSTERS, PHILLY SWIRL, ICEE, and MINUTE MAID brands; churros under the HOLA! and CALIFORNIA CHURROS brands; and handheld products under the SUPREME STUFFERS and SWEET STUFFERS brands.

