John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Hits New 12-Month High at $47.29

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.29 and last traded at $47.15, with a volume of 49479 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.16.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Up 3.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $468.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.70 million. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 18.82% and a negative net margin of 10.69%. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

John Wiley & Sons Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of John Wiley & Sons

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3525 per share. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is presently -38.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WLY. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 4th quarter worth $30,180,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,402,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,500,000 after buying an additional 302,491 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 4th quarter worth $7,502,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 4th quarter worth $6,779,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,060,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,440,000 after buying an additional 188,211 shares during the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

