Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11, RTT News reports. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson updated its FY24 guidance to $9.97-10.07 EPS.
Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance
NYSE JNJ opened at $151.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $363.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.37. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $143.13 and a twelve month high of $175.97.
Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Johnson & Johnson Company Profile
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.
