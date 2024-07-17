Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.97-10.07 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $88.0-88.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $88.57 billion.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Sunday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $174.07.

Shares of JNJ opened at $151.01 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $143.13 and a 52-week high of $175.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.37. The firm has a market cap of $363.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.52.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

