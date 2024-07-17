Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.97-10.07 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $88.0-88.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $88.57 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, July 1st. HSBC raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Sunday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $151.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.52. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $143.13 and a 12 month high of $175.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

See Also

