JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.2% of Stokes Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 368,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,796,000 after acquiring an additional 43,600 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 106,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.1% in the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 10,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Concord Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $8,380,000. Finally, MGB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the first quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $213.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.67. The company has a market capitalization of $613.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $135.19 and a 1 year high of $213.74.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.66%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 15,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.66, for a total transaction of $3,078,225.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,465,006.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,343 shares of company stock worth $14,137,789. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on JPM. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.16.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.