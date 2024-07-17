JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF) Shares Purchased by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF – Free Report) by 101.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned about 0.09% of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 79,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. American Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. American Planning Services Inc. now owns 197,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,804,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ JPEF opened at $64.48 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.27 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.45 and a 200-day moving average of $58.43. The stock has a market cap of $711.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.11.

The JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (JPEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to a narrow basket of US stocks. Selection integrates ESG factors to their bottom-up fundamental analysis. JPEF was launched on Jul 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

