Kate Dehoff Sells 12,500 Shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) insider Kate Dehoff sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $68,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 189,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,396.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Kate Dehoff also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 15th, Kate Dehoff sold 5,815 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $39,309.40.
Joby Aviation Stock Up 7.5 %
Shares of JOBY opened at $7.47 on Wednesday. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $10.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.15 and its 200 day moving average is $5.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 2.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joby Aviation
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Joby Aviation by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,130,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,143,000 after buying an additional 5,819,837 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Joby Aviation by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 56,320,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,531,000 after buying an additional 5,267,436 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Joby Aviation by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 114,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 8,595 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its position in Joby Aviation by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 2,055,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,666,000 after buying an additional 1,090,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,818,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,394,000 after purchasing an additional 64,404 shares during the last quarter. 45.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Joby Aviation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd.
Joby Aviation Company Profile
Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.
