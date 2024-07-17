Kate Dehoff Sells 12,500 Shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) insider Kate Dehoff sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $68,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 189,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,396.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kate Dehoff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 15th, Kate Dehoff sold 5,815 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $39,309.40.

Joby Aviation Stock Up 7.5 %

Shares of JOBY opened at $7.47 on Wednesday. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $10.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.15 and its 200 day moving average is $5.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 2.00.

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 97.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Joby Aviation by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,130,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,143,000 after buying an additional 5,819,837 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Joby Aviation by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 56,320,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,531,000 after buying an additional 5,267,436 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Joby Aviation by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 114,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 8,595 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its position in Joby Aviation by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 2,055,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,666,000 after buying an additional 1,090,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,818,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,394,000 after purchasing an additional 64,404 shares during the last quarter. 45.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Joby Aviation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

