Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Given “Hold” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 420 ($5.45) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.73% from the stock’s current price.
Kenmare Resources Stock Up 0.4 %
KMR opened at GBX 326.27 ($4.23) on Wednesday. Kenmare Resources has a one year low of GBX 291 ($3.77) and a one year high of GBX 445.50 ($5.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 4.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 336.85 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 329.90. The company has a market capitalization of £291.13 million, a PE ratio of 302.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 0.41.
Kenmare Resources Company Profile
