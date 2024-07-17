Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Given “Hold” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 420 ($5.45) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.73% from the stock’s current price.

Get Kenmare Resources alerts:

Kenmare Resources Stock Up 0.4 %

KMR opened at GBX 326.27 ($4.23) on Wednesday. Kenmare Resources has a one year low of GBX 291 ($3.77) and a one year high of GBX 445.50 ($5.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 4.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 336.85 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 329.90. The company has a market capitalization of £291.13 million, a PE ratio of 302.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 0.41.

Kenmare Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of mineral sand products in China, the rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, rutile, and zircon; monazite; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

Receive News & Ratings for Kenmare Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenmare Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.