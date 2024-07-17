Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) Hits New 12-Month High at $43.26

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.26 and last traded at $43.09, with a volume of 28883 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KNTK shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Kinetik in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Kinetik from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Kinetik from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Kinetik in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Kinetik from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.40.

Kinetik Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.78 and a 200 day moving average of $37.49.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $341.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.52 million. Kinetik had a net margin of 29.62% and a negative return on equity of 48.03%. Kinetik’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinetik Holdings Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinetik Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinetik

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNTK. Blackstone Inc. grew its stake in Kinetik by 13.8% in the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 11,913,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,653 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Kinetik by 148.3% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,348,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,751 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kinetik by 52.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,314,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,570 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Kinetik by 1,992.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,164,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,308 shares during the period. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kinetik in the first quarter worth $30,867,000. 21.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kinetik

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

