KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target Increased to $875.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $760.00 to $875.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a neutral rating and set a $675.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on KLA from $760.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut KLA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of KLA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $771.65.

Shares of KLAC opened at $867.18 on Tuesday. KLA has a one year low of $440.15 and a one year high of $896.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $801.32 and a 200 day moving average of $705.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.43, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.27.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 102.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA will post 23.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total transaction of $36,053.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,644,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total transaction of $10,039,269.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,748,351.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total value of $36,053.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,644,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,905 shares of company stock valued at $16,831,966. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in KLA by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

