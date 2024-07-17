Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Bought by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LW. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 864.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LW shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.20.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

NYSE LW opened at $77.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.53. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.61 and a 52-week high of $117.38.

About Lamb Weston

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.