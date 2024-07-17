Lancashire (LON:LRE) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $614.44

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 614.44 ($7.97) and traded as high as GBX 616 ($7.99). Lancashire shares last traded at GBX 614 ($7.96), with a volume of 197,561 shares trading hands.

Get Lancashire alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on LRE. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 825 ($10.70) price target on shares of Lancashire in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 740 ($9.60) target price on shares of Lancashire in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Lancashire from GBX 800 ($10.37) to GBX 790 ($10.25) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 781 ($10.13).

View Our Latest Research Report on Lancashire

Lancashire Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Lancashire

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 607.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 612.39 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 614.44.

In other news, insider Philip Broadley bought 18,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 633 ($8.21) per share, with a total value of £114,250.17 ($148,165.18). Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Lancashire

(Get Free Report)

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, Australia, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance and Insurance. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.