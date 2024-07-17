Leerink Partnrs Comments on Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:DGX)

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report issued on Monday, July 15th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $2.29 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.23. The consensus estimate for Quest Diagnostics’ current full-year earnings is $8.79 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ Q3 2024 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.88 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $10.68 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $11.65 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $12.79 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.31.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of DGX stock opened at $148.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.89. Quest Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $119.59 and a 52-week high of $148.73.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.18. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 148,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,441,000 after purchasing an additional 75,315 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,483,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 14,090 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 135,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,634,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 201.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 31,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 21,327 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.