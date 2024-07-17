LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Shares Bought by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in LendingTree by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of LendingTree by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of LendingTree by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LendingTree by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TREE opened at $53.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.04. LendingTree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $54.04.

LendingTree ( NASDAQ:TREE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $167.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.03 million. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 21.07% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LendingTree, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LendingTree news, Director Gabriel Dalporto sold 1,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $72,345.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,478 shares in the company, valued at $224,661.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven Ozonian sold 1,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $71,339.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at $300,599.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gabriel Dalporto sold 1,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $72,345.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,478 shares in the company, valued at $224,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,802 shares of company stock worth $673,219 over the last three months. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TREE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of LendingTree from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of LendingTree in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up previously from $37.00) on shares of LendingTree in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of LendingTree from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

