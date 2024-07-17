Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Baird R W upgraded shares of Lexeo Therapeutics to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.00.

Lexeo Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of LXEO opened at $12.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $416.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57. Lexeo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $22.33. The company has a quick ratio of 9.16, a current ratio of 9.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.11.

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts predict that Lexeo Therapeutics will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard Nolan Townsend sold 26,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $444,988.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,453,979. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Lexeo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $75,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lexeo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Cornell University purchased a new position in Lexeo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $1,980,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lexeo Therapeutics by 15.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 481,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after buying an additional 65,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. purchased a new position in Lexeo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $9,342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Lexeo Therapeutics Company Profile

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene.

