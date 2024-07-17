Lip Bu Tan Sells 245,438 Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) Director Lip Bu Tan sold 245,438 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $8,018,459.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,863,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,557,895.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Friday, July 12th, Lip Bu Tan sold 12,845 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $404,745.95.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Lip Bu Tan sold 6,110 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $191,426.30.

On Monday, July 8th, Lip Bu Tan sold 112,441 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $3,596,987.59.

On Friday, July 5th, Lip Bu Tan sold 45,476 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $1,444,317.76.

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

Credo Technology Group stock opened at $33.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.40. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $33.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.94 and a beta of 2.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $60.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $60.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Credo Technology Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,570,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,705,000 after buying an additional 2,993,303 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,362,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,224,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth approximately $22,535,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Credo Technology Group by 290.9% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,184,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,096,000 after purchasing an additional 881,344 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

