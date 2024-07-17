Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their neutral rating on shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, RTT News reports. The brokerage currently has a $88.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a sell rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Logitech International from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Logitech International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Logitech International from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Sunday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.43.

Logitech International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI opened at $92.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.20. Logitech International has a 52-week low of $62.73 and a 52-week high of $102.59. The company has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.80.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.85 million. Logitech International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 27.46%. Analysts forecast that Logitech International will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Logitech International

In related news, CFO Charles D. Boynton acquired 1,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.27 per share, with a total value of $99,555.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,555.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Logitech International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOGI. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Logitech International by 6.2% in the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Logitech International by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Logitech International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

