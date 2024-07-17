Longbow Finance SA Cuts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Longbow Finance SA lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 72.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,612 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 265,895 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.8% of Longbow Finance SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Longbow Finance SA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strid Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $90,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,688,228. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $90,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,688,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,113,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,340,738 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.71.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $193.02 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $187.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.06. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.35 and a fifty-two week high of $201.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

