LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Bought by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 403.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in LPL Financial by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 29,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,827,000 after purchasing an additional 14,799 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its position in LPL Financial by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $6,955,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in LPL Financial by 159.5% during the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 298,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,779,000 after purchasing an additional 183,290 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 5,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total value of $1,574,288.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,546,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LPLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on LPL Financial from $261.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen raised their target price on LPL Financial from $271.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on LPL Financial from $319.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $254.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.20.

LPL Financial Trading Down 9.2 %

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $239.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.90. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.18 and a twelve month high of $289.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $275.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.44. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 55.22%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.06%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

