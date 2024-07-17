LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 410.2% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.77.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $97.76 on Wednesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $88.46 and a 52 week high of $107.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 82.84%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.