Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MGNI. B. Riley assumed coverage on Magnite in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Magnite from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America upgraded Magnite from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a positive rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Magnite presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.68.

Magnite Trading Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $15.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.35. Magnite has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $15.92.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $130.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.77 million. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 12.24%. Research analysts predict that Magnite will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Magnite

In other news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 10,597 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $130,343.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 450,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,543,056.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO David Day sold 21,299 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $298,398.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 449,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,302,146.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 10,597 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $130,343.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 450,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,543,056.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,629 shares of company stock worth $1,323,232 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magnite

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Magnite during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Magnite during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Magnite during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Magnite during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Magnite during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

