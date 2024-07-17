MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Sets New 52-Week High at $94.99

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $94.99 and last traded at $94.99, with a volume of 693 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMYT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of MakeMyTrip from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.67.

MakeMyTrip Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 51.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. MakeMyTrip had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $202.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.15 million. Research analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in MakeMyTrip by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 94,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 21,733 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in MakeMyTrip in the fourth quarter worth $627,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its position in MakeMyTrip by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 340,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,975,000 after acquiring an additional 86,558 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in MakeMyTrip in the fourth quarter worth $733,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in MakeMyTrip in the fourth quarter worth $6,178,000. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

Featured Stories

