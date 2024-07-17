Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a peer perform rating on the stock.

Get Maplebear alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CART. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Maplebear from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Fox Advisors downgraded Maplebear from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Maplebear in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Gordon Haskett raised Maplebear from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $37.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Maplebear has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on Maplebear

Maplebear Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of Maplebear stock opened at $36.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.97. Maplebear has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $42.95.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.08 million. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Maplebear will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Maplebear news, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 18,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $651,428.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 418,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,605,398.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Maplebear news, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 18,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $651,428.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 418,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,605,398.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fidji Simo sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $280,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,984,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,556,877.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,863 shares of company stock valued at $2,997,421 over the last 90 days. 36.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CART. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Maplebear by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 389.5% during the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maplebear Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Maplebear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maplebear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.