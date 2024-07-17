Mark A. Stevens Sells 156,023 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) Director Mark A. Stevens sold 156,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.81, for a total transaction of $20,253,345.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,585,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,447,018.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $126.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.90, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $39.23 and a 12 month high of $140.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 110.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This is an increase from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 2.34%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Wolfe Research raised their price target on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $98.50 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Melius Research raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $1,200.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 477,791 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $207,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,680,199 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $88,598,850,000 after buying an additional 2,287,471 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. &PARTNERS increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 402.7% in the 4th quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 4,313 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $1,054,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

