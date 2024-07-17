Marquee Raine Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MRACU) Shares Up 3%

Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRACU – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.14 and last traded at $11.14. Approximately 800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 48,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.82.

Marquee Raine Acquisition Stock Up 3.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.14.

Marquee Raine Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marquee Raine Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marquee Raine Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.