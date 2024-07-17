Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 41.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.4% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $64,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,107,958.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $64,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,107,958.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $110,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,076,413.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,417,110. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $75.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.90, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.07 and a 1-year high of $85.76.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -21.24%.

MRVL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, May 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.24.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

