Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Sold by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC cut its position in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,088 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 979 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,020,992 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $626,654,000 after acquiring an additional 83,067 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,028,782 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $229,083,000 after acquiring an additional 87,299 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,430,593 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $195,064,000 after acquiring an additional 202,303 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,206,041 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $125,435,000 after acquiring an additional 531,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,820,404 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $103,508,000 after buying an additional 6,980 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $64.85 on Wednesday. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $71.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.32. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $787.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Matador Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Matador Resources from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.09.

In related news, EVP Bryan A. Erman purchased 1,750 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.90 per share, with a total value of $97,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,825. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

