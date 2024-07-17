Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MTCH. StockNews.com upgraded Match Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Match Group from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Match Group from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Match Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Match Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Match Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.79.

Match Group Price Performance

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $34.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.49. Match Group has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $49.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.72 and its 200-day moving average is $33.61.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 433.59% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Match Group will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Match Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Match Group in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Match Group in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Match Group by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

