MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Upgraded to Buy by Craig Hallum

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $38.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $20.00. Craig Hallum’s target price points to a potential upside of 53.72% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

MaxLinear Stock Up 2.4 %

MaxLinear stock opened at $24.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.04. MaxLinear has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $35.09.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $95.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.99 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 28.70% and a negative return on equity of 4.75%. On average, research analysts predict that MaxLinear will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MaxLinear

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 289.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MaxLinear

(Get Free Report)

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

