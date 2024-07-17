McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) PT Lowered to $295.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $310.00 to $295.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MCD. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wedbush decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $310.71.

McDonald’s Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $257.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.62. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $243.53 and a 12 month high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,285.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $387,285.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,518 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of McDonald’s

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,684,899,000. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 141,160.9% in the 4th quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 5,613,710 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,664,521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609,736 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 66.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,471,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,542,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,769 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 10,702.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,174,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $644,739,000 after buying an additional 2,154,297 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at about $348,206,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

