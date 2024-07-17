MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $28.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of MediWound to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of MediWound from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ MDWD opened at $20.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.34. MediWound has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $24.00. The firm has a market cap of $192.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 0.81.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 million. MediWound had a negative net margin of 64.24% and a negative return on equity of 21.67%. Equities analysts predict that MediWound will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediWound during the 4th quarter worth $803,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MediWound by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 109,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MediWound by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. now owns 125,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 39,348 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in MediWound in the 1st quarter valued at about $427,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in MediWound by 241.6% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 132,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 93,705 shares during the last quarter. 46.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

