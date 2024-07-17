Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 126 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in DoorDash by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,043,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,149,000 after buying an additional 781,861 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in DoorDash by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DASH opened at $108.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.55 and a 200-day moving average of $117.94. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.90 and a fifty-two week high of $143.34.

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on DoorDash from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DoorDash from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on DoorDash from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.60.

In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 131,590 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total transaction of $14,686,759.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,712 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.97, for a total transaction of $189,980.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,191 shares in the company, valued at $7,789,095.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 131,590 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total value of $14,686,759.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 404,850 shares of company stock worth $44,810,303 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

