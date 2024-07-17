Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 1,567 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 20,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on D shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.64.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of D opened at $51.29 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $54.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.94.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.57%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.63%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

