Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 163 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 14.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 321,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,744,000 after purchasing an additional 40,646 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 14.9% during the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the first quarter worth $1,365,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in Edison International by 236.6% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 19,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 13,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Edison International by 12.4% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 90,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on EIX. Argus raised their price target on Edison International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Edison International in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Edison International from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Edison International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $73.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Edison International has a 12 month low of $58.82 and a 12 month high of $77.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.69 and a 200-day moving average of $70.65. The company has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41 and a beta of 0.91.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.84%.

Insider Activity at Edison International

In other Edison International news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 9,794 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $735,235.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,876.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 9,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $735,235.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,876.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $758,003.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,576.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,897 shares of company stock worth $5,851,245 in the last ninety days. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

