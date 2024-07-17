Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 2,443 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 254.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,403 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COO. Lipe & Dalton increased its position in Cooper Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 3,360 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC increased its position in Cooper Companies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 9,126 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Cooper Companies by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Cooper Companies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cooper Companies by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on COO. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.78.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

Cooper Companies stock opened at $90.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.93 and a 12-month high of $104.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.98.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $942.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cooper Companies

(Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.