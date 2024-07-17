Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 634 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.92.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $80.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.13 and a 12-month high of $93.37.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 72.93%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

