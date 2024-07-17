Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HUBB. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 32,734.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,472,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $484,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,463 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,696,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,202,707,000 after acquiring an additional 918,808 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at $143,024,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,268,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,267,000 after acquiring an additional 248,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 575.7% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 288,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,793,000 after acquiring an additional 245,536 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUBB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Hubbell from $435.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Hubbell from $400.00 to $384.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.57.

In related news, Director Neal J. Keating bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $378.77 per share, with a total value of $189,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,246,437.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total value of $449,909.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,348.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Neal J. Keating purchased 500 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $378.77 per share, with a total value of $189,385.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,246,437.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 3,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,139 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $391.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $384.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $376.83. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $248.37 and a 12 month high of $429.61.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.39%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

