Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GPN. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 22.7% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Global Payments by 12.5% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 49,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,630,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the first quarter worth approximately $47,094,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Global Payments by 2.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Global Payments by 9.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 59,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,935,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total transaction of $367,422.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,770.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $103.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.86 and a 200-day moving average of $118.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.98. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.60 and a 1-year high of $141.77.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.84%.

GPN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Global Payments from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Global Payments from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Global Payments from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.32.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

