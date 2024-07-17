Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,957,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Charter Communications by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,600,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 319,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,323,000 after purchasing an additional 17,112 shares in the last quarter. Oakcliff Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Charter Communications by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Oakcliff Capital Partners LP now owns 38,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LB Partners LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,887,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHTR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $335.00 to $285.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.47.

Charter Communications Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $327.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $284.63 and a 200 day moving average of $298.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28. The stock has a market cap of $47.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $236.08 and a twelve month high of $458.30.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.78 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $13.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.16 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

