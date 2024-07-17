Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Humana by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Humana by 274.1% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HUM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Humana from $415.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Humana from $334.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Humana in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $392.00 price objective on the stock. Baird R W upgraded Humana to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Humana from $411.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $402.05.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $395.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $358.11 and a 200-day moving average of $346.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $298.61 and a 12 month high of $530.54.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.82%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

