Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 21.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,736 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $457,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 665.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 296,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,186,000 after acquiring an additional 257,350 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,533,014 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,827,170,000 after acquiring an additional 53,389 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 427 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.19.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $120.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.42. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.06 and a fifty-two week high of $120.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 17.00%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $2,295,836.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,495,727.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $49,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $2,295,836.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,881 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,727.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

