Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,290 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of HP by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 866 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of HP by 900.0% during the first quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 377.9% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

HP Price Performance

NYSE HPQ opened at $38.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.07. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $39.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.09.

HP Dividend Announcement

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 230.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.16%.

Insider Transactions at HP

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $6,251,977.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,676 shares in the company, valued at $2,335,450.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of HP from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of HP from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.64.

About HP

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

